Casper Ruud Tops Stefanos Tsitsipas for Barcelona Title

BARCELONA, SPAIN – APRIL 21: Casper Ruud of Norway poses with the trophy after his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final match during day seven of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club De Tenis Barcelona on April 21, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Bruised by his finals loss last Sunday, Casper Ruud ripped red revenge today.

Imposing his crackling topspin forehand, Ruud stopped Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 in the Barcelona final to snap the Greek’s unbeaten clay-court streak and capture the biggest title of his career today.

Twelve years after Ruud first visited the tournament as a teenage fan, he realized a dream collecting his 11th career championship. Ruud raised his 2024 record to a Tour-best to 29-7, defeating Tsitsipas for the third time in five meetings.

Flipping The Script! 👏@CasperRuud98 gets revenge for last week’s Monte Carlo final after defeating Tsitispas to capture the title in Barcelona@bcnopenbs #BCNOpenBS pic.twitter.com/imH0BG9ppB — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 21, 2024

The third-seeded Ruud grew up idolizing Rafael Nadal, has trained with the king of clay and captured the first ATP 500-level championship of his career on the stadium court that bears the Spanish superstar’s name.

“Honestly, this has been worth the wait,” said Ruud, who evened his finals record to 11-11. “A lot of finals that I’ve lost have been tough, a bit disappointing, of course. Any time you reach a final, it’s nonetheless a good week, so you can’t be too hard on yourself, but this one has been a long time coming.

“I’m super happy to do it here in Barcelona in front of a packed stadium and on Rafa Nadal Court. It’s special to me because I looked up to him all my childhood, came here myself as a 13-year-old boy to watch him and the others play here. It’s a great feeling.”

It’s an even more satisfying feeling given Tsitsipas dominated Ruud in last Sunday’s Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters final.

Tsitsipas streaked through seven straight games dismantling Ruud 6-1, 6-4 to capture his third Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters championship in the last four years last Sunday.

Riding a 10-match clay-court winning streak into his fourth Barcelona final, Tsitsipas started strong aiming for his first career ATP 500-level title.

Playing with more control in baseline exchanges, Ruud broke at 15 to snatch a one-set lead.

Gaining his range and rhythm, Ruud rolled through 12 of 15 points to open a 4-1 second-set lead. Ruud, who converted three of six break points, closed his greatest championship in 89 minutes.

It’s Tsitsipas’ first clay-court loss of the year as he drops to 0-11 lifetime in ATP 500-level finals.