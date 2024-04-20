Former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza Retires

Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza holds the Rosewater Dish alongside her coach, 1994 Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez. Photo credit: Getty

Parting is poignant for Garbiñe Muguruza.

A champion for all surfaces, Muguruza closed the curtain on her brilliant career today.

Former world No. 1 Muguruza announced her retirement from the pro tour at age 30.

An aggressive baseliner, whose flat strikes down the line made her a bold and explosive shot-maker and risk-taker, Muguruza captured 10 career championships, including the 2016 Roland Garros on red clay and the 2017 Wimbledon on grass.

The time has come to say goodbye. That’s as far as I’ve come,” Muguruza said at a Laureus press conference, announcing she will become a Laureus Ambassador. “My history in this sport has been great. I’ve achieved a lot of dreams that I had as a child. I’ve made my story, it’s been fantastic.

“[I feel] that the time has come for me to retire, to open this chapter of my life, a new era of my life,” Muguruza said. “The word retired sounds very strong because I’m still only 30 years old, but it’s been 25 years since I started playing tennis in which I’ve achieved so much.

“I feel proud to have achieved it, to have resisted when you set a goal by resisting the difficult moments and also the good ones are undoubtedly what I am most proud of.”

Muguruza began playing tennis at the age of three in Venezuela, which is her mother’s homeland. Muguruza told the WTA, her first tennis memory was playing tennis against her older brothers.

The daughter of a Spanish father, Muguruza began training in Barcelona where she quickly developed her game. In fact, Muguruza competed in very few junior events before transitioning into the pro tour.

Muguruza concludes her career with a 10-7 finals record, a 449-238 career record and nearly $25 million in career earnings.