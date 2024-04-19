Swiatek Defeats Raducanu to Set Up Stuttgart Semifinal vs. Rybakina

Iga Swiatek will carry a 10-0 Stuttgart record into Saturday’s semifinal vs. Elena Rybakina. Photo credit: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Facebook

Three parked Porsches shined over her shoulder as Iga Swiatek down shifted her game to a higher gear.

In a quality clash of major champions, Swiatek accelerated past Emma Raducanu 7-6(2), 6-3, to power into the Stuttgart semifinals for the third straight season.

Two-time defending champion Swiatek raised her Stuttgart record to a perfect 10-0.

Growing in confidence and aggression as this match progressed, Swiatek was driving the ball down the line with command in improving to 24-3 in 2024.

The 22-year-old Swiatek is the third woman to win her first 10 matches in Stuttgart after Hall of Famer Tracy Austin and Maria Sharapova.

Prior to the start of her title defense, Swiatek said she drives the Porsche she received for winning the 2022 championship, around town when she’s home in Poland.

The world No. 1 is now two wins away from assembling her own Porsche fleet.

Swiatek will try to ride the winning road into Saturday’s semifinal blockbuster vs. Elena Rybakina.

Playing her first clay tournament of the season, Rybakina dispatched Dubai champion Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

The 2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina ripped seven aces raising her 2024 record to 24-4.

Rybakina has beaten Swiatek in three of five meetings, including in Rome last May when the world No. 1 retired from their quarterfinal deadlocked 2-all in the final set.

Rybakina has beaten Swiatek in three of five meetings, including in Rome last May when the world No. 1 retired from their quarterfinal deadlocked 2-all in the final set.

The big-serving Rybakina has scored six Top 10 wins this season and knows she must serve her best to beat Swiatek on dirt.

“It’s always of course tough to play against Iga, and I feel like we pushing each other till the limits,” Rybakina told the media in Stuttgart. “I remember when this year when we played exhibition and you’re just coming out of preseason and it’s very tough. She started really intense, and I’m, like, I need to keep it up (smiling).

“II think it’s nice to play against her. Of course I want to win, but I need to be also realistic. She’s very good player on clay. She’s maybe a little bit more favorite now, but again, if I play well, I serve well, I move good, I have all the chances. So I’m just happy to play against her.”