Rafael Nadal Makes Winning Return in Barcelona

Playing his first match in 103 days, Rafael Nadal of Spain swept world No. 62 Flavio Cobolli of Italy to win his Barcelona comeback match today. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Legacy stuck to Rafael Nadal like a shadow as he stepped in the sunshine toward the court.

On the red clay court bearing his name, Nadal stamped a successful comeback in Barcelona today.

Playing his first match in 103 days, king of clay Nadal defeated world No. 62 Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3, in his Barcelona comeback to raise his career clay-court record to 475-45.

Striking with force from both wings, Nadal broke serve four times, shook off the rust as the match progressed and exploited 41 unforced errors from the Italian, who looked tighter than Nadal playing before a packed and festive Barcelona crowd.

“I’ve tried a lot of times in my career to [comeback],” Nadal said in his on-court interview. “Every time is more difficult, especially when you are in an advanced age. It makes things even tougher.”

Adversity often elicits the toughest response from the 22-time Grand Slam champion. Nadal says his passion for play remains strong.

“I am going through tough moments,” Nadal said. “But at the same time when I am able to be on the tour for more than a few days, and practice with the guys and to compete a little bit means a lot to me. Still, enough enjoyable to keep doing it.”

It was Nadal’s first ATP match since the Brisbane quarterfinals on January 5th.

On that day, home hero Jordan Thompson showed guts and strong legs saving three match points in the second set sparking a 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3 comeback conquest of Nadal to reach his first hard-court semifinal at the Brisbane International.

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar put himself in position close, including taking a 6-4 lead in the tiebreaker and missing a good look at his favored forehand on his second match point in that match. Shortly afterward, Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open due to a microtear in the muscle surrounding his hip, which was surgically repaired on his birthday last June.

Nadal carried a 66-4 career record reaching the semifinals in 13 of 16 Barcelona appearances as he walked onto Pista Rafa Nadal—the stadium court that bears his name today.

Clad in lavender Nike t-shirt and matching shorts with a pink headband and pink sweatbands, Nadal won the coin toss and elected to serve.

When chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani announced Nadal to serve, Barcelona fans cheered at the commencing comeback.

Playing just his fourth match in the last 15 months, a nervy Nadal double faulted on the second point, but held at 30 to start.

The 12-time Barcelona wasn’t stinging his serve at the outset, but was driving his groundstrokes with confidence. Cobolli saved two break point, but on the third break point, Nadal dipped a short drop volley drawing an errant backhand pass to break for 3-1.

Nadal backed up the break at 15 for a 4-1 lead after just 25 minutes as a jittery Cobolli couldn’t always keep the ball in the court.

In the sixth game, Nadal continued applying pressure earning four break point that would have put him ahead by a double break.

A stubborn Cobolli hit the wide serve sharply saving all four break points in holding for 2-4.

Moving more comfortably, Nadal stamped the first love hold of the final, extending to 5-2.

Pushing the Italian into the corners, Nadal forced a netted error to end the 43-minute opening set with his second break.