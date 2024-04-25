Don't Miss
It’s a Girl! Belinda Bencic Welcomes Daughter to the World
- Updated: April 25, 2024
Belinda Bencic is embracing a new title.
Motherhood.
The Olympic gold-medal champion announced the birth of her beautiful baby daughter Bella on social media.
Bencic and longtime partner Martin Hromkovic welcomed their first child on April 23rd and announced the joyous news on social media.
“Bella , 23.4.2024, Our love,” their joint Instagram caption read.
