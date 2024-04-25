It’s a Girl! Belinda Bencic Welcomes Daughter to the World

Belinda Bencic on the stretch at Citi Open Tennis. Photo credit: Keith Allison/Hannover MD/Wikimedia Commons

Belinda Bencic is embracing a new title.

Motherhood.

The Olympic gold-medal champion announced the birth of her beautiful baby daughter Bella on social media.

Bencic and longtime partner Martin Hromkovic welcomed their first child on April 23rd and announced the joyous news on social media.

“Bella , 23.4.2024, Our love,” their joint Instagram caption read.