Tennis Balls Favorite Photographer and Producer Rob Stone Premieres THE Blue Angels IMAX Film!
- Updated: April 28, 2024
Rob Stone hits new heights flying with The Blue Angels.
Film Director, tennis tournament director, avid tennis player and 10sBalls.com accomplished photographer Rob Stone premieres the new film he’s produced The Blue Angels.
The Blue Angels opens nation-wide in IMAX Theaters on May 17th.
The film will be playing for at least one week. It then becomes available on Amazon Prime on May 23rd.
For the most vivid and fascinating flight experience you’ve ever had in a movie, try and see The Blue Angels in IMAX if possible for the best experience.
If you can’t get to an IMAX Theater, add The Blue Angels to your Amazon watchlist here.
Here’s a preview of a fantastic vantage point flying with the phenomenal Blue Angels.
“This was a five year-plus journey and we’re excited to get this out to the world,” Producer Rob Stone said. “We were able to partner with some amazingly talented partners like JJ Abrams (Star Wars, Mission Impossible …), Glen Powell (Top Gun Maverick, Hidden Figures…), Paul Crowder (8 Days a Week…), and many more.
“And as you know, it’s been an honor working with the Blue Angels and getting the opportunity to help tell their incredible story.”
BNP Tournament Director Tommy Haas, Luke Jensen, and the late Nick Bollettieri have all gotten backseat rides with the team. I tried to coordinate a team flyover for the Indian Wells Final in 2023 and the team wanted to do it, however it conflicted with their first show of the season. We’ll keep trying…
Fun fact: Many of the Blue Angels are big tennis fans and their Winter Training takes place in El Centro, CA, which is only about an hour from Indian Wells.
Editor’s Note: Rob Stone is a certifiable tennis nut who recently played Nationals in San Diego at the Barnes Tennis Center. He founded the Los Angeles Tennis Ladder and has provided opportunities for tennis enthusiasts throughout Southern California. He’s partnered with the USTA on several sanctioned tournaments, including his Iron Man Open Tennis Tournament, where each round is Best of Five. He can be reached at @robstonetennis.