- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 22, 2024
- Casper Ruud Tops Stefanos Tsitsipas for Barcelona Title
- Former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza Retires
- Fritz Flies Into First Clay-Court Final in Munich
- Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Ricky’s pick for the Barcelona final: Ruud vs. Tsitsipas
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, April 20, 2024
- Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, April 20, 2024
- Swiatek Defeats Raducanu to Set Up Stuttgart Semifinal vs. Rybakina
- Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 19, 2024
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 19, 2024
- Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 22, 2024
-
- Updated: April 21, 2024
Mutua Madrid Open
Madrid, Spain
April 22-May 5, 2024
Prize Money: €7,877,020
Alcaraz Aims to Defend Madrid
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is out and king of clay Rafael Nadal returns in Madrid. Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Madrid title. Top-seeded Jannik Sinner, three-time Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Barcelona champion Casper Ruud, the ATP leader in 2024 victories, join Alcaraz as leading men contenders. On the women’s side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Stuttgart champion Elena Rybakina, red-hot Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff are among the top contenders.
Mutua Madrid Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: To Come
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, April 22: click here