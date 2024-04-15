Tennis Channel to Televise Rafael Nadal’s Return in Barcelona on Tuesday

Rafael Nadal of Spain will play his first match in more than 100 days in Barcelona on Tuesday. Tennis Channel will televise it live. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Rafa returns on Tuesday and you can watch his comeback on Tennis Channel.

Tennis Channel will have live coverage of 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal’s return to tennis at the Barcelona Open Tuesday, April 15, not before 10 a.m. ET.

The king of clay, one of a handful of players to win all four majors, including a record 14 titles at Roland Garros, has not played since Brisbane, Australia, in early January.

A future Hall of Famer, he is considered one of the best players of all time and perhaps the greatest to ever walk onto a clay court, the surface at Barcelona and other events through Roland Garros in late May. All of these tournaments will be live on Tennis Channel.