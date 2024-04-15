Don't Miss
- Tennis Channel to Televise Rafael Nadal’s Return in Barcelona on Tuesday
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 15, 2024
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 15, 2024
- Triple Crown: Tsitsipas Sweeps Ruud for Third Monte-Carlo Title
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Monte-Carlo final: Ruud vs. Tsitsipas
- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, April 14, 2024
- Ruud Stuns World No. 1 Djokovic to Reach Monte-Carlo Final
- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, April 12, 2024
- Fritz, de Minaur, Paul Named to Laver Cup Line Up
- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Wednesday in Monte-Carlo, including Sinner
Tennis Channel to Televise Rafael Nadal’s Return in Barcelona on Tuesday
-
- Updated: April 15, 2024
Rafa returns on Tuesday and you can watch his comeback on Tennis Channel.
Tennis Channel will have live coverage of 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal’s return to tennis at the Barcelona Open Tuesday, April 15, not before 10 a.m. ET.
The king of clay, one of a handful of players to win all four majors, including a record 14 titles at Roland Garros, has not played since Brisbane, Australia, in early January.
A future Hall of Famer, he is considered one of the best players of all time and perhaps the greatest to ever walk onto a clay court, the surface at Barcelona and other events through Roland Garros in late May. All of these tournaments will be live on Tennis Channel.
← Previous Story Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens