Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 15, 2024
- Updated: April 14, 2024
BMW Munich Open
Munich, Germany
April 15-21, 2024
Prize Money: €579,320
Rune, Fritz and Zverev Headline Munich
The BMW Open is the first of four German tournaments on the season’s ATP Tour calendar, contested in Bavaria’s picturesque capital city of Munich. The International Tennis Championships of Bavaria was first held in 1900, but the BMW Open by American Express was first staged at Munich’s Iphitos Tennis Club in 1974. Germans have won the trophy nine times since then, including three title runs for Philipp Kohlschreiber (2007, ’12, ’16) and back-to-back victories for Alexander Zverev (2017-’18). Olympic gold-medal champion Zverev, who reached the Monte-Carlo doubles final, is the top seed. Defending Munich champion Holger Rune is seeded second and American Taylor Fritz is seeded is the third seed.
BMW Munich Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, April 15: click here