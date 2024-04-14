Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 15, 2024

Dominic Thiem takes the court in Munich tomorrow. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







BMW Munich Open

Munich, Germany

April 15-21, 2024

Prize Money: €579,320

Rune, Fritz and Zverev Headline Munich

The BMW Open is the first of four German tournaments on the season’s ATP Tour calendar, contested in Bavaria’s picturesque capital city of Munich. The International Tennis Championships of Bavaria was first held in 1900, but the BMW Open by American Express was first staged at Munich’s Iphitos Tennis Club in 1974. Germans have won the trophy nine times since then, including three title runs for Philipp Kohlschreiber (2007, ’12, ’16) and back-to-back victories for Alexander Zverev (2017-’18). Olympic gold-medal champion Zverev, who reached the Monte-Carlo doubles final, is the top seed. Defending Munich champion Holger Rune is seeded second and American Taylor Fritz is seeded is the third seed.

BMW Munich Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here



Order of Play for Monday, April 15: click here





