Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 15, 2024

Brandon Nakashima faces Dan Evans in Barcelona on Monday.

Barcelona Open

Barcelona, Spain

April 15-21, 2024

Prize Money: €2,782,960

Nadal Returns, Alcaraz Out of Barcelona

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Barcelona with a right arm injury, while former champion Rafael Nadal returns to action in one of his favorite events. Fabian Marozsan replaces Alcaraz at the top of the singles draw. The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Trofeo Conde de Godo, has been staged at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the oldest Spanish tennis club, since 1953. The ATP 500 clay-court tournament is one of the most important events in Spanish tennis and on the Barcelona social calendar. Rafael Nadal owns a record 12 trophies at this event and will launch his comeback on the Barcelona stadium court bearing his name.

Barcelona Open Draws

