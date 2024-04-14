- Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 15, 2024
Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 15, 2024
-
- Updated: April 14, 2024
Barcelona Open
Barcelona, Spain
April 15-21, 2024
Prize Money: €2,782,960
Nadal Returns, Alcaraz Out of Barcelona
Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Barcelona with a right arm injury, while former champion Rafael Nadal returns to action in one of his favorite events. Fabian Marozsan replaces Alcaraz at the top of the singles draw. The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Trofeo Conde de Godo, has been staged at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the oldest Spanish tennis club, since 1953. The ATP 500 clay-court tournament is one of the most important events in Spanish tennis and on the Barcelona social calendar. Rafael Nadal owns a record 12 trophies at this event and will launch his comeback on the Barcelona stadium court bearing his name.
Barcelona Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, April 15: click here