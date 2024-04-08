Rafael Nadal Partners Playtomic

Life after tennis will feature plenty of play days for Rafael Nadal.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is now an investor and shareholder in Playtomic, a leading app for booking padel and tennis courts.

Playtomic touts itself as “the largest racket player community worldwide.”

The brand believes Nadal’s global profile, as one of the most recognized athletes in the world, “will help boost Playtomic’s expansion into other markets.”

Nadal joins Playtomic as a shareholder. His investment represents financial support and also strengthens the company’s mission to promote the practice of padel and tennis, connecting amateur players worldwide.

Playtomic reports it “closed last year with over 50 active countries, achieving profitability, and plans to grow by 50% in the current 2024, reinforcing markets such as the USA, UK, Germany, Mexico, or Indonesia, and venturing into countries like the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.”

“I am very happy with this opportunity that Playtomic presents to me,” Nadal said. “Because it socially manages to bring together a community interested in padel and tennis and makes this sport accessible to all types of people, regardless of physical fitness or level of play.

“I believe that bringing sport to everyone always has a positive impact on society.”

Playtomic provides immediate booking and management of clubs dedicated to tennis and padel, allowing players to access and book courts quickly and efficiently. Players can find padel courts in more than 50 countries with a wide community of players at different levels.