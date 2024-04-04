Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Monte-Carlo

Rafael Nadal withdrew from next week’s Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

The king of clay won’t be making his comeback in the Principality.

Rafael Nadal, the most successful champion in Monte-Carlo history, withdrew from next week’s Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

“My body simply won’t allow me [to compete],” Nadal posted on social media.

“These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately, I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo,” Nadal posted on social media.

“My body simply won’t allow me. And even if I am working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today. You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events.”

It’s an ominous statement from the 14-time Grand Slam champion, who was also forced out of Indian Wells last month.

Nadal had hoped to play Monte-Carlo in preparation for a clay-court season culminating with Roland Garros, set for May 26-June 9th. The Olympic tennis competition, set for July 27-August 4, will be staged at Roland Garros. Nadal, an Olympic gold-medal champion in singles and doubles, has said he hoped to play singles and partner Carlos Alcaraz in doubles at the Olympics.