MSG Networks to Air Live Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome Coverage

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy will face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the second straight year in Monte-Carlo. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

MSG Networks will be a valuable dirt destination for tennis fans this spring.

The network announced its upcoming live television coverage of prestigious Masters 1000 clay-court tournaments in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome as well as its Roland Garros coverage.

MSG Networks continues its live coverage of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Full MSG Clay Season Schedule

Monte-Carlo Masters: Monday, April 8th to Thursday, April 11th, 8 am – Noon EST

Madrid Open: Friday, April 26th to Tuesday, April 30th, 8 am – Noon EST

Rome: Wednesday, May 8th to Monday, May 13th, 8 am – Noon EST

Roland Garros: Sunday, May 26th to Monday, June 3rd, 8 am – Noon EST