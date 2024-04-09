Don't Miss
MSG Networks to Air Live Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome Coverage
-
- Updated: April 9, 2024
MSG Networks will be a valuable dirt destination for tennis fans this spring.
The network announced its upcoming live television coverage of prestigious Masters 1000 clay-court tournaments in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome as well as its Roland Garros coverage.
MSG Networks continues its live coverage of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Full MSG Clay Season Schedule
Monte-Carlo Masters: Monday, April 8th to Thursday, April 11th, 8 am – Noon EST
Madrid Open: Friday, April 26th to Tuesday, April 30th, 8 am – Noon EST
Rome: Wednesday, May 8th to Monday, May 13th, 8 am – Noon EST
Roland Garros: Sunday, May 26th to Monday, June 3rd, 8 am – Noon EST
