WTA Finals Heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The WTA Finals will start a three-year run in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this fall. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The WTA’s crown jewel tournament will be set in Saudi Arabia.

The WTA has signed a three-year multi-million dollar deal with the Saudi Tennis Federation to host the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 2024 season-ending WTA Finals will be staged in Riyadh November 2-9, featuring the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the Race to the WTA Finals.

The WTA’s announcement today confirming the move of its season-ending event to Saudi Arabia ends months of speculation and debate from both current and former champions with some supporting the move and others adamantly opposed.

The move to Riyadh is both a lucrative and controversial one.

It means two-season ending tournaments—the WTA Finals and NextGen ATP Finals staged in Jeddah—will be staged on Saudi soil starting this fall.

All this while the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund reportedly has an offer on the table to merge the ATP and WTA into one unified Tour with ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi appointed Commissioner of the unified Tour.

The agreement with the Saudi Tennis Federation will offer record prize money of $15.25 million at the WTA Finals in 2024 with further increases in 2025 and 2026.