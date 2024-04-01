10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Houston Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Denis Shapovalov of Canada takes on Marcos Giron in Houston on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON



Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship
Houston, Texas
April 1-7, 2024
Prize Money: $661,585

Red, White and Blue Hit Houston
American Ben Shelton is top seed and Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo is second seed for the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, which features a slew of American standouts. Frances Tiafoe, Christopher Eubanks, JJ Wolf, Brandon Nakashima and Marcos Giron are among the Americans in the Houston field.

Houston Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, April 2: click here