10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Houston Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 1, 2024

Houston Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 1, 2024

Christopher Eubanks takes the court in Houston Monday. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images



Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship
Houston, Texas
April 1-7, 2024
Prize Money: $661,585

Red, White and Blue Hit Houston
American Ben Shelton is top seed and Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo is second seed for the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, which features a slew of American standouts. Frances Tiafoe, Christopher Eubanks, JJ Wolf, Brandon Nakashima and Marcos Giron are among the Americans in the Houston field.

Houston Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, April 1: click here