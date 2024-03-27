Novak Djokovic Splits with Coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic. Photo by Sue McKay/Getty Images

One of tennis’ most productive partnerships has run its course.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic hassplit with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic, the 36-year-old Serbian superstar announced on social media today.

During their highly-successful five-year partnership, the pair created history together.

Working with Ivanisevic, a disciplined Djokovic reached 12 Grand Slam singles finals, winning nine of those 12, rose to status of Grand Slam king, attained the mythical GOAT crown and made a run at the calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, a dream denied by Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final.

“Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago,” Djokovic posted on Instagram. “Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. In fact, I am proud to say (not sure he is) that apart from winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on… for many years. And – that tournament never stops for us.

“Šefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you.”

The 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic joined Djokovic’s team, then headed by coach Marian Vajda, in time for the 2019 grass-court season.

It was a unique and special pairing joining arguably the greatest returner in Open Era history in Djokovic with one of the Open Era’s greatest servers in Ivanisevic, who helped Djokovic sharpen up his serve after doing the same for Marin Cilic, whom he previously coached to the US Open title.

When Djokovic defeated Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 last September he made his mark as the oldest man in Open Era history to win the US Open.

Djokovic captured his 24th Grand Slam title matching Margaret Court’s all-time major mark.