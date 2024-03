BNP Paribas Open Men’s Semifinal Photo Gallery by Rob Stone

Carlos Alcaraz snapped Jannik Sinner’s 19-match winning streak to become the first defending BNP Paribas Open champion to reach the final since 2017 champion Roger Federer reached the 2018 final. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the BNP Paribas Open.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play in his Indian Wells images.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from the BNP Paribas Open men’s semifinals.

You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis.

Two former world No. 1 champions at work: Carlos Alcaraz gears up for the semifinals under the watchful eye of coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Carlitos smiles for 10sBalls.com photographer Rob Stone. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner pounded Alcaraz in the opening set, but saw the Spanish superstar rally into his second straight BNP Paribas Open final. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Our favorite tennis mom brought the sunshine to stadium after a near three-hour rain delay during the first semifinal. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Carlos Alcaraz’s dad celebrates his son’s 11th consecutive Indian Wells win. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The Alcaraz smile…like father, like son. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

American Tommy Paul showed superb serve-and-volley skills pushing Daniil Medvedev to three sets in the second semifinal. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The Carota boys brought the passion and carrot juice in support of Sinner. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Daniil Medvedev posted a 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 win over Tommy Paul setting a rematch of last year’s Indian Wells final. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Carlos Alcaraz topped Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 6-2 in the 2023 Indian Wells final; the Russian avenged that defeat with a 2023 US Open semifinal victory. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Tournament director Tommy Haas soaks in the electricity. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis