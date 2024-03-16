- BNP Paribas Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, March 17, 2024
BNP Paribas Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, March 17, 2024
Updated: March 16, 2024
BNP Paribas Open
Indian Wells, California
March 3-17, 2024
Prize Money: $19,000,000
Stars Shine in Tennis Paradise
The Indian Wells Tennis Garden welcomes tennis’ top stars for two weeks of dazzle in the desert. Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning men’s champion. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is defending women’s champion. Former ATP standout Tommy Haas is BNP Paribas Open tournament director. Palm Springs is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles. BNP Paribas Open weekend sessions often draw a star-filled celebrity crowd as well with Ben Stiller, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard among the famous fans who have visited in recent years.
