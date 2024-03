Day 2 BNP Paribas Open Photo Gallery by Rob Stone

Happy days for Emma Raducanu, who opened with a 6-2, 6-3 sweep of Rebeka Masarova. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the BNP Paribas Open.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play in his Indian Wells images.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis

Grand Slam king Novak Djokovic meets the media. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Wild card winner Caroline Wozniacki brough sunshine to Tennis Paradise. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka demonstrates a fundamental tennis truth: Keep your eye on the ball. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Venus Williams showed ball-striking skills building a 6-2, 3-3, 40-0 lead in her opener. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The 43-year-old Williams gave cheering fans a wave after dropping 10 straight games and bowing to Nao Hibino in what may be her final Indian Wells match. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is playing for a record-extending sixth Indian Wells title. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

10sBalls.com’s Pancho having a ball court-side. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Naomi Osaka was all smiles after stopping Sara Errani. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis