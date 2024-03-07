Don't Miss
Day 1 BNP Paribas Open Photo Gallery By Rob Stone
- Updated: March 7, 2024
Photographer, filmmaker and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the BNP Paribas Open.
Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play in his Indian Wells images.
Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis
