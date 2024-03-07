Day 1 BNP Paribas Open Photo Gallery By Rob Stone

Andy Murray in full flight. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the BNP Paribas Open.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play in his Indian Wells images.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus is Back! Photo credit: @RobStoneTennis

At least until the rains came. Photo credit: @RobStoneTennis

Belgian magician David Goffin took on nemesis Andy Murray. Photo credit: @RobStoneTennis

Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters took time to chat with 10sBalls.com Pancho. Photo credit: @RobStoneTennis

Former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters offers encouragement. Photo credit: @RobStoneTennis

2023 finalist Daniil Medvedev meets the media in his pre-tournament presser. Photo credit: @RobStoneTennis

Two-time gold-medal champion Andy Murray swept David Goffin in straight sets. Photo credit: @RobStoneTennis