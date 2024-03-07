- BNP Paribas Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 8, 2024
- Updated: March 7, 2024
10sBalls.com reposts this article from our archives.
During her playing days on the WTA Tour, Olivia Rogowska was known as a creative problem solver.
These days, Olivia Rogowska has grown into an award-winning artist.
The founder of moreliving.ceramics Rogowska striking ceramic creations earned her the Emerging Artist award at the Florida Craft Art Festival last weekend.
Olivia, who reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 102 in 2014, owns career wins over Jelena Dokic, Alicia Molik and Maria Kirilenko representing Australia.
Now living in Florida where she run moreliving.ceramics Rogowska recently shared some video of her creative process.
Olivia’s work has been bought by fellow WTA pros, who sometimes turn up in the comments section of her moreliving.ceramics to voice their views on her art.