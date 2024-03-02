Andrey Rublev Defaulted from Dubai Semifinals

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – MARCH 01: Andrey Rublev shouts at line judge while playing against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in their semifinal match during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 01, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images

Andrey Rublev vented at a linesman and was booted from the Dubai semifinals.

In a stunning turn of events, Rublev was defaulted for an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation right before he was set to serve to try to force a third-set tiebreaker.



Alexander Bublik led 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-5 when the referee informed Rublev he was being defaulted for berating the linesman, allegedly using profanity in Russian.

“The match is over,” the referee told Rublev.

And with that ruling, a tense two hour, 26-minute battle was over sending Bublik into his 11th ATP Final.

The incident erupted after Bublik held for a 6-5 lead in the final set.

A raging Rublev, who felt the linesman missed an out call during the game-ending rally, walked over and screamed at the linesman.

Watching the incident on replay it’s unclear exactly what Rublev said, however another linesman, who speaks Russian, reported to chair umpire Miriam Bley, who then called the referee out on court.

The referee told Rublev the second, Russian-speaking linesman reported his language was a code violation. Rublev requested they review the replay of the incident.

However, the referee’s ruling ended the match.



Montpellier champion Bublik improved his 2024 record to 13-4 and looked as surprised as fans, some of whom chanted “Andrey! Andrey!” hoping to see this dramatic duel play out to a third-set tiebreaker.

Instead, 2023 Dubai finalist Rublev walked off the court in defeat after holding a 4-2 lead in the decider and standing just a couple of service holds from a finals return.

As a consequence of the default, Rublev forfeits all ranking points he earned this week as well as the $157,755 he earned in prize money for his semifinal result.

Editors note. 10sBalls wants all electronic lines. Bye bye to linespeople. It’s too dangerous on court with the velocity that balls are hit in todays game.