Swiatek and Hurkacz, Badosa, Sabalenka and Fritz and Tsitsipas Headline Eisenhower Cup

Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz aim to defend their Eisenhower Cup championship on March 5th in Stadium 2 at Indian Wells. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Mixed magic—for a charitable cause—comes to Tennis Paradise next month..

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will partner Hubert Hurkacz, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will join forces with Taylor Fritz and Paula Badosa will team up with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2024 Eisenhower Cup Presented By Masimo – a one-night Tie Break Tens event at the BNP Paribas Open in Stadium 2 on Tuesday, March 5th.

The 2024 Eisenhower Cup will feature eight pairings competing in a fast-paced mixed doubles format to raise money for local charities.

The following duos are confirmed to compete in the event:

World No. 1, 2022 BNP Paribas Open Champion Iga Swiatek + World No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz

2023 and 2024 Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka + 2022 BNP Paribas Open Champion Taylor Fritz

2018 Australian Open Champion, 2011 BNP Paribas Open Champion Caroline Wozniacki + World No. 7 Holger Rune

World No. 4, 2023 BNP Paribas Open Champion Elena Rybakina + World No. 5 Andrey Rublev

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula + World No. 14 Tommy Paul

World No. 7, 2024 Australian Open Finalist Qinwen Zheng + World No. 15 Frances Tiafoe

Former NCAA Champions Emma Navarro (World No. 23) + Ben Shelton (World No. 16) 2021

BNP Paribas Open Champion Paula Badosa + World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Eisenhower Cup has raised more than $500,000 in total for local charities since it debuted in 2018 and has blossomed into a fan-favorite Indian Wells tradition, taking place on the eve before main draw play begins at the BNP Paribas Open each year.

Sabalenka and Fritz took the title last year in the first-ever mixed doubles Eisenhower Cup, defeating Swiatek and Hurkacz in the final in front of an energetic crowd of nearly 5,000 fans.

The event features a fast-paced, energetic Tie Break Tens format consisting of first to ten-point tie break matches. The 2024 event will be an eight-team single elimination draw, with a total of seven matches being held over the course of the evening.

The 2024 Eisenhower Cup will begin at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5 with gates opening to Stadium 2 at 5:30pm.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $50 with net proceeds being donated to local charities. Eisenhower Cup ticket holders will also be able to access the grounds early and gain admission to BNP Paribas Open qualifying matches taking place all day before the evening event.