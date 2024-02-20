Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 21, 2024

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Top-seeded Andrey Rublev faces Richard Gasquet in Doha on Wednesday. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images



Qatar Open
Doha, Qatar
February 19-25, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $1,395,875

Stars Convene in Qatar
The Qatar ExxonMobil Open, one of two ATP Tour events held in the Middle East, has been selected by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year on five occasions (2015, ’17, ’19, ’21-’22). Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won multiple titles at this event, with Nadal’s haul including the 2014 singles title and four doubles crowns (2005, ’09, ’11 and ’15). Djokovic won back-to-back titles in 2016 and ’17. This year, Andrey Rublev is top seed and Karen Khachanov is seeded second.

Qatar Open Draws and Schedule

