Sinner ready to return in Rotterdam on heels of Australian Open triumph

Jannik Sinner has enjoyed a couple of weeks off since he won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. For Sinner, a couple of weeks is more than enough.

“There were some busy days after Melbourne,” the world No. 4 said during a pre-tournament interview at the ABN AMRO Open. “I went to Rome to meet some of the most important people in Italy, which was really nice for me. But then after two days I went to Monaco and rested two days, and we started to practice again like usual days. That’s what I love to do; I love to play tennis; I love to stay on the court…. Even if my coaches sometimes say try to rest, I always have to do something.”



Sinner has tried to remain grounded since the biggest moment of his professional career in Melbourne.

“[Life] has a changed a little bit, for sure,” he admitted, “but in the other way I am still the same person I was before Australia. Even my parents, they are the same. They still go to work like usual days, so it’s all good…. It has been busy, but obviously (I’m) really happy to be here in Rotterdam–just trying to play some good tennis.”

Sinner played very well in Rotterdam last season, advancing to the final before falling to familiar foe Daniil Medvedev in a three-setter. The 22-year-old will will kick off his 2024 Rotterdam campaign on Wednesday against Botic van de Zandschulp, the same opponent whom he beat in the first round at Melbourne Park.

“Indoors it’s completely different,” Sinner noted. “I have a lot of respect for him; he’s a great, great player. Obviously the crowd is going to support him. We will see how it goes.”



