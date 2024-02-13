First-round action at the ABN AMRO Open comes to a close on Wednesday, when Jannik Sinner returns to the court against Botic van de Zandschulp. Marseille champion Ugo Humbert is getting right back in gear for a showdown with Emil Ruusuvuori.



Here are my previews and picks for the two matchups.

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. Botic van de Zandschulp



Sinner and Van de Zandschulp will be facing each other the second time in their careers and for the second time already in 2024 when they meet again on Wednesday in Rotterdam. They also squared off in the Australian Open first round, where Sinner began a trip to his first major title by winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. The world No. 4 has benefited from more than two full weeks off since his victory in Melbourne, so he should be ready to go at the ABN AMRP–where he reached the final last season.

Van de Zandschulp, ranked 66th, is a mediocre 3-4 so far this year. The Dutchman is playing at home, but he has never done well in Rotterdam. He is 0-for-3 in qualifying attempts, lost in round one in 2021, and lost in round two each of the past two years. It goes without saying that Sinner should roll.

Pick: Sinner in 2

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. (7) Ugo Humbert



Humbert is playing the best tennis of his career these days, but he faces a difficult situation in Rotterdam. The left-hander from France just lifted the Marseille trophy on Sunday, so he will get only two days off before getting things started in Rotterdam. Although both Marseille and Rotterdam are indoors, the surfaces are very different (Marseille was as slow as molasses; Rotterdam is somewhat fast)–so adjustments will have to be made.

Additionally, Humbert has to face Ruusuvuori in round one and the 55th-ranked Finn surprisingly has won all four of their previous encounters. They met three times last season, with Ruusuvuori getting the job done twice on clay (Madrid and Rome) and once on grass (in three sets in ‘s-Hertogenbosch). Ruusuvori is off to a solid 7-3 start to his 2024 campaign, so he is playing well enough to capitalize against a fatigued opponent in a matchup he obviously loves.

Pick: Ruusuvuori in 3

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.