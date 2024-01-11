Wilson Launches New Blade v9 Line

Photo credit: Wilson

Some top pros will be wielding a sharper Blade down under.

Wilson announced the launch of its new Blade v9 billed as the brand’s “sharpest” performance racquet.

“Innovation is at the center of everything we do at Wilson, and we are always looking for new ways to give our athletes an extra advantage,” said Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. “With Blade being the racquet of choice for top players across levels, we knew it was critical to gain insights through extensive testing which has resulted in the best Blade yet.”

The innovative updates for Blade v9 include:

Wilson’s newest StableFeel technology enhances frame stability for a more connected feel. Designed with avid players in mind, the result is a “sharper blade,” making it ideal for those seeking to improve and win.

technology enhances frame stability for a more connected feel. Designed with avid players in mind, the result is a “sharper blade,” making it ideal for those seeking to improve and win. Updated DirectConnect technology, a carbon fiber handle that extends to directly connect with the end cap. Players will notice enhanced feel and torsional stability.

technology, a carbon fiber handle that extends to directly connect with the end cap. Players will notice enhanced feel and torsional stability. New bumper and grommet designs with several improvements, including easier application, increased durability and a superior fit.

designs with several improvements, including easier application, increased durability and a superior fit. Dynamic, emerald green colorway; a modern twist on the green color scheme that Blade players are accustomed to.

“The Blade has been my go-to racquet since I can remember, and it’s the racquet I trust will get me through the hardest and best matches of my career,” says Aryna Sabalenka, Wilson Advisory Staff and WTA no. 2. “I was very excited when Wilson made the updates to the new and improved version, as I am always looking to elevate my game.”

The Blade v9 core line will include eight models: 98 (16×19 and 18×20), 100 (L and UL), 104, 26 and 25. The new sticks will be available on wilson.com and in-stores beginning Thurs., Feb. 1 for $249.

The collection will also be accompanied by a new Blade bag line, inclusive of the Super Tour 15 Pack, Super Tour 9 Pack, Duffel and Backpack.

For more information, please visit wilson.com