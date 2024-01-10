Gael Monfils on Rotterdam Record Quest

Photo credit: ABN AMRO Open.

Gael Monfils will play for the rare Rotterdam triple crown.

The acrobatic Frenchman will play for a record-tying third Rotterdam championship at next month’s ABN AMRO Open. Monfils has received a Rotterdam main draw wild card.

The 2019 and 2020 champion is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record (2005, 2012 and 2018) as a three-time Rotterdam champion in his return to Rotterdam Ahoy.

The 51st ABN AMRO Open is set for February 10-18, 2024. For tickets, please visit ABN AMRO Open.

“With Gaël Monfils, spectacle is guaranteed,” former Wimbledon champion and Rotterdam Tournament Director Richard Krajicek said. “He won the last two times he played in Rotterdam Ahoy for a reason.

“He plays excellent on our center court and always knows how to bring out the best in himself. Due to circumstances he has not been able to defend his title in recent years, which is why we are happy to give him a wild card for this year.”

Monfils is a 2010 and 2015 quarterfinalist. He fell to Rafael Nadal in the 2009 semifinals and lost to Martin Klizan in the 2016 final.