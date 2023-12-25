- Ricky’s picks for the men’s singles Grand Slams and Olympics in 2024
- The Tennis Player • A Poem By Christopher Chaffee
- Alcaraz will be without injured coach Ferrero at Australian Open
- Nadal completes Kuwait training with Fils, now back in Mallorca
- Severin Luthi Joins Holger Rune’s Coaching Team
- Roland Garros Unveils 2024 Poster Art
- Sinner the big winner of 2023 ATP awards
- Bobby Rodriguez Rules Iron Man Challenge Calabasas
- Nadal and Alcaraz Will Face Off in Vegas Exhibition in March
- Warm Seasons Greetings from 10sBalls.com (TennisBalls.com): Celebrating the Love of Tennis!
- BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year
- Richard Evans, Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes Head Hall Of Fame’s Class of 2024
- Adelaide International to Feature 16 Top 20 Players
- U.S. to Host Belgium in King Cup Qualifier in Orlando
- Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
The Tennis Player • A Poem By Christopher Chaffee
-
- Updated: December 25, 2023
The Tennis Player
A Poem by Christopher Chaffee
The tennis player Knows how precious time is
It is a gift and also a curse
The road to follow
Might be difficult
And that path
Is never steady or flat
But the player is ok with that
In the balance of light and darkness
A toss is thrown up towards the sky
What it brings
When it falls
Nobody knows
But when it does comes down
Maybe love and hope
Will be found
Two things a champion was looking for
Since the moment they were born
A point can be won and it can be lost
The players knows this
But dares to take the risk
While making a choice
Giving a chance
For actions to determine
The outcome that’s written in their story
The tennis player says,
“This means more than you know”
Thinking and breathing
All it took to get here
In every single strike
The tennis player swears,
“I swing and fight like I always have in my life. As if it is my last and final time?
The impossible seemed out of reach those years ago
But that is because the player
Wasn’t ready for it yet
Fear not, the story isn’t complete
The tennis player shrugs
For glory to occur
I’ll just have to give everything and a little bit more
A memory is profound
Like a dream come true
Brought down from the clouds
Blessed upon you
It’s in the night’s stars
In the sun’s summer rain showers
Glowing and shining
While holding on to faith
Through discipline every obstacle is defeated
Possessing a rainbow
And fire to announce The tennis player’s return
It’s not about perfection
It isn’t about the money, the fortune, or the fame
It’s the mental strength of the mind
The courage seen behind the eyes
Fortitude is defined by desire of the heart
The essence of the spirit
Is in the presence of a soul
Told in the way of the performance
That’s shown in the match
With an unbreakable effort
The tennis player endures
Playing in pain
Forever remaining who they are
And continue to be
The tennis player is the inspiration
Who makes you smile, laugh, and cry
A hero whose purpose
Drives you to want to succeed
Maybe the tennis player is a symbol
Representing the glory you just need
To get up and try again