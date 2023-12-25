Roger Federer of Switzerland in action at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR



The Tennis Player

A Poem by Christopher Chaffee

The tennis player Knows how precious time is

It is a gift and also a curse

The road to follow

Might be difficult

And that path

Is never steady or flat

But the player is ok with that

In the balance of light and darkness

A toss is thrown up towards the sky

What it brings

When it falls

Nobody knows

But when it does comes down

Maybe love and hope

Will be found

Two things a champion was looking for

Since the moment they were born

A point can be won and it can be lost

The players knows this

But dares to take the risk

While making a choice

Giving a chance

For actions to determine

The outcome that’s written in their story

The tennis player says,

“This means more than you know”

Thinking and breathing

All it took to get here

In every single strike

The tennis player swears,

“I swing and fight like I always have in my life. As if it is my last and final time?

The impossible seemed out of reach those years ago

But that is because the player

Wasn’t ready for it yet

Fear not, the story isn’t complete

The tennis player shrugs

For glory to occur

I’ll just have to give everything and a little bit more

A memory is profound

Like a dream come true

Brought down from the clouds

Blessed upon you

It’s in the night’s stars

In the sun’s summer rain showers

Glowing and shining

While holding on to faith

Through discipline every obstacle is defeated

Possessing a rainbow

And fire to announce The tennis player’s return

It’s not about perfection

It isn’t about the money, the fortune, or the fame

It’s the mental strength of the mind

The courage seen behind the eyes

Fortitude is defined by desire of the heart

The essence of the spirit

Is in the presence of a soul

Told in the way of the performance

That’s shown in the match

With an unbreakable effort

The tennis player endures

Playing in pain

Forever remaining who they are

And continue to be

The tennis player is the inspiration

Who makes you smile, laugh, and cry

A hero whose purpose

Drives you to want to succeed

Maybe the tennis player is a symbol

Representing the glory you just need

To get up and try again