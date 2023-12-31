United Cup Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, January 1, 2024

Taylor Fritz (USA) and Jessica Pegula (USA) plays Katie Boulter (GBR) and Neal Skupski (GBR) on RAC Arena during the 2024 United Cup in Perth, on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ MARK PETERSON/UNITED CUP FACEBOOK







United Cup

RAC Arena and Ken Rosewall Arena

Perth and Sydney, Australia

December 29, 2023-January 7, 2024

Surface: Hard Court



Eighteen Nations Battle for United Cup

The United Cup is back for a second time, with the unique and unifying mixed-teams event set to light up the Australian summer. There will be 18 countries competing at the 2024 United Cup, drawn into six groups of three teams and competing in a round-robin format. Perth’s RAC Arena and Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena will each host three groups – meaning nine countries overall in each city. Each team can have up to six members – a maximum of three ATP players and three WTA players. Like in 2023, each team will also have a captain.



United Cup Draws



United Cup Draw: Click Here



Schedule for Monday, January 1: Click Here





