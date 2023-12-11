- Iga Swiatek is WTA Player of The Year
- Updated: December 11, 2023
The 2023 season is over, but Iga Swiatek just can’t stop winning.
World No. 1 Swiatek has been named WTA Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Reigning Roland Garros champion Swiatek is the first woman to repeat as Player of the Year since Serena Williams earned the honor from 2012 to 2016.
In a stirring season, Swiatek successfully defended Roland Garros, captured a WTA-best six tournament titles, lost the world No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka then regained No. 1 sweeping through the Cancun field to win the WTA Finals for the first time securing the season-ending top spot.
It was a double victory for Team Swiatek.
Tomasz Wiktorowski, Swiatek’s coach, has been named the 2023 WTA Coach of the Year for his work with the Polish star.
Swiatek led the Tour for titles won (six) and match wins (68). Among many highlights this season was Swiatek becoming the first woman to defend the Roland-Garros title since Justine Henin in 2007 and winning the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun without losing a match, the first time this has been done since 2018 when Elina Svitolina went undefeated.
The complete list of 2023 WTA Award Winners is here.