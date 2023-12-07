- Australian Open entry list: Nadal in with protected ranking, No. 97 cutoff
Australian Open entry list: Nadal in with protected ranking, No. 97 cutoff
-
- Updated: December 7, 2023
The men’s singles field for the 2024 Australian Open Open was announced earlier this week.
At Grand Slams, 128-player draws (on both the men’s and women’s sides) are made up of 104 direct entrants, eight wild cards, and 16 qualifiers. That means a ranking of 104th or better generally gets you into the main draw of any major.
However, the 2024 Australian Open has an unusually low direct-entry cutoff of 97th in the world. That’s because seven men used protected rankings to gain entry. They are Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Marin Cilic, Milos Raonic, Jiri Vesely, Soonwoo Kwon, and Reilly Opelka. Players are allowed to use PRs if they have missed a certain amount of time because of injuries and had a high enough ranking when their absence from tennis began.
Meanwhile, James, Duckworth, Marc Polmans, and Adam Walton are current wild-card entrants. Five WCs remain on the men’s side.
Here is the 2024 Australian Open men’s singles entry list as it stands now:
|Seed*
|Name
|Current Ranking
|Entry Ranking
|1
|Novak Djokovic
|1
|1
|2
|Carlos Alcaraz
|2
|2
|3
|Daniil Medvedev
|3
|3
|4
|Jannik Sinner
|4
|4
|5
|Andrey Rublev
|5
|5
|6
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|6
|6
|7
|Alexander Zverev
|7
|7
|8
|Holger Rune
|8
|8
|9
|Hubert Hurkacz
|9
|9
|10
|Taylor Fritz
|10
|10
|11
|Casper Ruud
|11
|11
|12
|Alex de Minaur
|12
|12
|13
|Tommy Paul
|13
|13
|14
|Grigor Dimitrov
|14
|14
|15
|Karen Khachanov
|15
|15
|16
|Frances Tiafoe
|16
|16
|17
|Ben Shelton
|17
|17
|18
|Cameron Norrie
|18
|18
|19
|Nicolas Jarry
|19
|19
|20
|Ugo Humbert
|20
|20
|21
|Francisco Cerundolo
|21
|21
|22
|Adrian Mannarino
|22
|22
|23
|Tallon Griekspoor
|23
|23
|24
|Sebastian Korda
|24
|24
|25
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|25
|25
|26
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|26
|26
|27
|Lorenzo Musetti
|27
|27
|28
|Sebastian Baez
|28
|28
|29
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|29
|29
|30
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|30
|30
|31
|Jiri Lehecka
|31
|31
|32
|Alexander Bublik
|32
|32
|Laslo Djere
|33
|33
|Christopher Eubanks
|34
|34
|Aslan Karatsev
|35
|35
|Arthur Fils
|36
|36
|Borna Coric
|37
|37
|Daniel Evans
|38
|38
|Roman Safiullin
|39
|39
|Alexei Popyrin
|40
|40
|Mackenzie McDonald
|41
|41
|Andy Murray
|42
|42
|Sebastian Ofner
|43
|43
|Matteo Arnaldi
|44
|44
|Max Purcell
|45
|45
|Lorenzo Sonego
|46
|46
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|47
|47
|Alexander Shevchenko
|48
|48
|Stan Wawrinka
|49
|49
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|50
|50
|Yannick Hanfmann
|51
|51
|Dusan Lajovic
|52
|52
|J.J. Wolf
|53
|53
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|54
|54
|Jordan Thompson
|55
|55
|Daniel Altmaier
|56
|56
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|57
|57
|Zhizhen Zhang
|58
|58
|Marton Fucsovics
|59
|59
|Marcos Giron
|60
|60
|Jack Draper
|61
|61
|Aleksandar Vukic
|62
|62
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|63
|63
|Fabian Marozsan
|64
|64
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|65
|65
|Nuno Borges
|66
|66
|Pavel Kotov
|67
|67
|Christopher O’Connell
|68
|68
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|69
|69
|Pedro Cachin
|70
|70
|Rinky Hijikata
|71
|71
|Borna Gojo
|72
|72
|Benjamin Bonzi
|73
|73
|Gael Monfils
|74
|74
|Taro Daniel
|75
|75
|Richard Gasquet
|76
|76
|Dominik Koepfer
|77
|77
|Tomas Machac
|78
|78
|Thiago Seyboth Wild
|79
|79
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|80
|80
|Alexandre Muller
|81
|81
|Cristian Garin
|82
|82
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|83
|83
|Gregoire Barrere
|84
|84
|Alejandro Tabilo
|85
|85
|Jaume Munar
|86
|86
|Constant Lestienne
|87
|87
|Federico Coria
|88
|88
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|89
|89
|Luca Van Assche
|90
|90
|Maximilian Marterer
|91
|91
|Matteo Berrettini
|92
|92
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|93
|93
|Dominic Stricker
|94
|94
|Facundo Diaz Acosta
|95
|95
|Arthur Rinderknech
|96
|96
|Alex Michelsen
|97
|97
|Denis Shapovalov
|109
|27 (PR)
|(WC) James Duckworth
|116
|(WC) Marc Polmans
|150
|(WC) Adam Walton
|178
|Soonwoo Kwon
|198
|80 (PR)
|Jiri Vesely
|291
|94 (PR)
|Milos Raonic
|318
|33 (PR)
|Rafael Nadal
|664
|9 (PR)
|Marin Cilic
|666
|21 (PR)
|Reilly Opelka
|1135
|33 (PR)
The current rankings are used only for entry into the Australian Open. Seeding will be determined by the rankings one week prior to the beginning of the tournament.
Dominic Thiem (No. 98), Yosuke Watanuki (No. 99), and Quentin Halys (No. 100) are currently the first three players out.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.