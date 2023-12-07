10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Center Court / Australian Open entry list: Nadal in with protected ranking, No. 97 cutoff

Australian Open entry list: Nadal in with protected ranking, No. 97 cutoff

The men’s singles field for the 2024 Australian Open Open was announced earlier this week.

At Grand Slams, 128-player draws (on both the men’s and women’s sides) are made up of 104 direct entrants, eight wild cards, and 16 qualifiers. That means a ranking of 104th or better generally gets you into the main draw of any major.

However, the 2024 Australian Open has an unusually low direct-entry cutoff of 97th in the world. That’s because seven men used protected rankings to gain entry. They are Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Marin Cilic, Milos Raonic, Jiri Vesely, Soonwoo Kwon, and Reilly Opelka. Players are allowed to use PRs if they have missed a certain amount of time because of injuries and had a high enough ranking when their absence from tennis began.

Meanwhile, James, Duckworth, Marc Polmans, and Adam Walton are current wild-card entrants. Five WCs remain on the men’s side.

Here is the 2024 Australian Open men’s singles entry list as it stands now:

Seed*NameCurrent RankingEntry Ranking
1Novak Djokovic11
2Carlos Alcaraz22
3Daniil Medvedev33
4Jannik Sinner44
5Andrey Rublev55
6Stefanos Tsitsipas66
7Alexander Zverev77
8Holger Rune88
9Hubert Hurkacz99
10Taylor Fritz1010
11Casper Ruud1111
12Alex de Minaur1212
13Tommy Paul1313
14Grigor Dimitrov1414
15Karen Khachanov1515
16Frances Tiafoe1616
17Ben Shelton1717
18Cameron Norrie1818
19Nicolas Jarry1919
20Ugo Humbert2020
21Francisco Cerundolo2121
22Adrian Mannarino2222
23Tallon Griekspoor2323
24Sebastian Korda2424
25Jan-Lennard Struff2525
26Alejandro Davidovich Fokina2626
27Lorenzo Musetti2727
28Sebastian Baez2828
29Felix Auger-Aliassime2929
30Tomas Martin Etcheverry3030
31Jiri Lehecka3131
32Alexander Bublik3232
Laslo Djere3333
Christopher Eubanks3434
Aslan Karatsev3535
Arthur Fils3636
Borna Coric3737
Daniel Evans3838
Roman Safiullin3939
Alexei Popyrin4040
Mackenzie McDonald4141
Andy Murray4242
Sebastian Ofner4343
Matteo Arnaldi4444
Max Purcell4545
Lorenzo Sonego4646
Yoshihito Nishioka4747
Alexander Shevchenko4848
Stan Wawrinka4949
Botic van de Zandschulp5050
Yannick Hanfmann5151
Dusan Lajovic5252
J.J. Wolf5353
Miomir Kecmanovic5454
Jordan Thompson5555
Daniel Altmaier5656
Roberto Bautista Agut5757
Zhizhen Zhang5858
Marton Fucsovics5959
Marcos Giron6060
Jack Draper6161
Aleksandar Vukic6262
Roberto Carballes Baena6363
Fabian Marozsan6464
Thanasi Kokkinakis6565
Nuno Borges6666
Pavel Kotov6767
Christopher O’Connell6868
Emil Ruusuvuori6969
Pedro Cachin7070
Rinky Hijikata7171
Borna Gojo7272
Benjamin Bonzi7373
Gael Monfils7474
Taro Daniel7575
Richard Gasquet7676
Dominik Koepfer7777
Tomas Machac7878
Thiago Seyboth Wild7979
Bernabe Zapata Miralles8080
Alexandre Muller8181
Cristian Garin8282
Juan Pablo Varillas8383
Gregoire Barrere8484
Alejandro Tabilo8585
Jaume Munar8686
Constant Lestienne8787
Federico Coria8888
Albert Ramos-Vinolas8989
Luca Van Assche9090
Maximilian Marterer9191
Matteo Berrettini9292
Daniel Elahi Galan9393
Dominic Stricker9494
Facundo Diaz Acosta9595
Arthur Rinderknech9696
Alex Michelsen9797
Denis Shapovalov10927 (PR)
(WC) James Duckworth116
(WC) Marc Polmans150
(WC) Adam Walton178
Soonwoo Kwon19880 (PR)
Jiri Vesely29194 (PR)
Milos Raonic31833 (PR)
Rafael Nadal6649 (PR)
Marin Cilic66621 (PR)
Reilly Opelka113533 (PR)

The current rankings are used only for entry into the Australian Open. Seeding will be determined by the rankings one week prior to the beginning of the tournament.

Dominic Thiem (No. 98), Yosuke Watanuki (No. 99), and Quentin Halys (No. 100) are currently the first three players out.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.