Australian Open entry list: Nadal in with protected ranking, No. 97 cutoff

The men’s singles field for the 2024 Australian Open Open was announced earlier this week.



At Grand Slams, 128-player draws (on both the men’s and women’s sides) are made up of 104 direct entrants, eight wild cards, and 16 qualifiers. That means a ranking of 104th or better generally gets you into the main draw of any major.



However, the 2024 Australian Open has an unusually low direct-entry cutoff of 97th in the world. That’s because seven men used protected rankings to gain entry. They are Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Marin Cilic, Milos Raonic, Jiri Vesely, Soonwoo Kwon, and Reilly Opelka. Players are allowed to use PRs if they have missed a certain amount of time because of injuries and had a high enough ranking when their absence from tennis began.



Meanwhile, James, Duckworth, Marc Polmans, and Adam Walton are current wild-card entrants. Five WCs remain on the men’s side.



Here is the 2024 Australian Open men’s singles entry list as it stands now:

Seed* Name Current Ranking Entry Ranking 1 Novak Djokovic 1 1 2 Carlos Alcaraz 2 2 3 Daniil Medvedev 3 3 4 Jannik Sinner 4 4 5 Andrey Rublev 5 5 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6 6 7 Alexander Zverev 7 7 8 Holger Rune 8 8 9 Hubert Hurkacz 9 9 10 Taylor Fritz 10 10 11 Casper Ruud 11 11 12 Alex de Minaur 12 12 13 Tommy Paul 13 13 14 Grigor Dimitrov 14 14 15 Karen Khachanov 15 15 16 Frances Tiafoe 16 16 17 Ben Shelton 17 17 18 Cameron Norrie 18 18 19 Nicolas Jarry 19 19 20 Ugo Humbert 20 20 21 Francisco Cerundolo 21 21 22 Adrian Mannarino 22 22 23 Tallon Griekspoor 23 23 24 Sebastian Korda 24 24 25 Jan-Lennard Struff 25 25 26 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 26 26 27 Lorenzo Musetti 27 27 28 Sebastian Baez 28 28 29 Felix Auger-Aliassime 29 29 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 30 30 31 Jiri Lehecka 31 31 32 Alexander Bublik 32 32 Laslo Djere 33 33 Christopher Eubanks 34 34 Aslan Karatsev 35 35 Arthur Fils 36 36 Borna Coric 37 37 Daniel Evans 38 38 Roman Safiullin 39 39 Alexei Popyrin 40 40 Mackenzie McDonald 41 41 Andy Murray 42 42 Sebastian Ofner 43 43 Matteo Arnaldi 44 44 Max Purcell 45 45 Lorenzo Sonego 46 46 Yoshihito Nishioka 47 47 Alexander Shevchenko 48 48 Stan Wawrinka 49 49 Botic van de Zandschulp 50 50 Yannick Hanfmann 51 51 Dusan Lajovic 52 52 J.J. Wolf 53 53 Miomir Kecmanovic 54 54 Jordan Thompson 55 55 Daniel Altmaier 56 56 Roberto Bautista Agut 57 57 Zhizhen Zhang 58 58 Marton Fucsovics 59 59 Marcos Giron 60 60 Jack Draper 61 61 Aleksandar Vukic 62 62 Roberto Carballes Baena 63 63 Fabian Marozsan 64 64 Thanasi Kokkinakis 65 65 Nuno Borges 66 66 Pavel Kotov 67 67 Christopher O’Connell 68 68 Emil Ruusuvuori 69 69 Pedro Cachin 70 70 Rinky Hijikata 71 71 Borna Gojo 72 72 Benjamin Bonzi 73 73 Gael Monfils 74 74 Taro Daniel 75 75 Richard Gasquet 76 76 Dominik Koepfer 77 77 Tomas Machac 78 78 Thiago Seyboth Wild 79 79 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 80 80 Alexandre Muller 81 81 Cristian Garin 82 82 Juan Pablo Varillas 83 83 Gregoire Barrere 84 84 Alejandro Tabilo 85 85 Jaume Munar 86 86 Constant Lestienne 87 87 Federico Coria 88 88 Albert Ramos-Vinolas 89 89 Luca Van Assche 90 90 Maximilian Marterer 91 91 Matteo Berrettini 92 92 Daniel Elahi Galan 93 93 Dominic Stricker 94 94 Facundo Diaz Acosta 95 95 Arthur Rinderknech 96 96 Alex Michelsen 97 97 Denis Shapovalov 109 27 (PR) (WC) James Duckworth 116 (WC) Marc Polmans 150 (WC) Adam Walton 178 Soonwoo Kwon 198 80 (PR) Jiri Vesely 291 94 (PR) Milos Raonic 318 33 (PR) Rafael Nadal 664 9 (PR) Marin Cilic 666 21 (PR) Reilly Opelka 1135 33 (PR)

The current rankings are used only for entry into the Australian Open. Seeding will be determined by the rankings one week prior to the beginning of the tournament.



Dominic Thiem (No. 98), Yosuke Watanuki (No. 99), and Quentin Halys (No. 100) are currently the first three players out.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.