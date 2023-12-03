- 2024 Brisbane event includes Nadal, Murray, Dimitrov, and Osaka
2024 Brisbane event includes Nadal, Murray, Dimitrov, and Osaka
- Updated: December 3, 2023
Rafael Nadal announced earlier this week that he will make his comeback to tennis at the 2024 Brisbane International. Nadal has been sidelined by a hip injury since the 2023 Australian Open.
Thus the upcoming ATP/WTA 250 tournament will soon be dominating tennis headlines around the world. But the field was already loaded even before Nadal made his entry.
On the men’s side, the 37-year-old Spaniard is joined by Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, and Andy Murray. That quartet includes three players currently in the top 20 and a three-time Grand Slam champion.
“I’m thrilled to be playing the Brisbane International for the first time in 2024,” Shelton said. “My first trip to Australia was last January, and it was such an amazing experience. The fans were so welcoming. I’m looking forward to exploring Brisbane and playing in front of the local fans. Hopefully, there will also be a chance to fit in some sightseeing during my visit.”
The women’s field is headlined by Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Victoria Azarenka. Osaka, who gave birth to her first child this year, has not played since September of 2022.
“To have both the world No. 2 and world No. 4, Sabalenka and Rybakina, headlining the women’s field and young gun Ben Shelton also confirmed further cements the tournament as a premium event,” tournament director Cam Pearson commented.
The Brisbane International will take place December 31-January 7.
