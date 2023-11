Davis Cup Finals Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 26, 2023

Jannik Sinner aims to lead Italy to its first Davis Cup championship since 1976 when it takes on Team Australia in Sunday’s final. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for ITF







Davis Cup Finals

Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena

Malaga, Spain

November 21-26th, 2023

Surface: Indoor Hard Court



Eight Nations Battle for Davis Cup

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads Serbia, No. 4 Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti head a strong Italian team and Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin are expected singles starters for Australia.

