Tennis Legend Poem • Curaidh (Hero, Champion, Warrior): Andy Murray

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray of Great Britain. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

By Christopher Chaffee





The past becomes a memory

And lessons are meant to be experienced

Teaching us that we can learn from them

There is no regret after

Even if they can cause grief and pain

Loses create winners

And molds champions

Champions feel what is found within their hearts

The same dust shapes and forms the stars

And the very essence they are

Is the type Andy Murray possess

Something remarkable was discovered inside

Andy’s soul was born to glow

And his spirit was meant to shine

In every effort towards each pursuit

There is a caring action

And it is called love

Andy embraces and embarks onto the next challenge he sees

Ready for whatever it may bring

It’s been a long journey so far

Some were hard, others were sad

But he leaves us in a wonder

Completely captivated and amazed

On what is to be

Andy Murray’s shadow appears in the sunlight

The outline of his silhouette

Is casted by part of the shade

See the fight in his eyes

And the strategic finesse behind each strike

The way he runs with speed

It almost seems to me

He has figured the secret in flying fast

But the greatest

Is in the ability to outlast

Andy’s strength lies within himself

Determined by his sheer will

And the strong focus of the mind

On what he truly wants

The future is bright

The bar is set high

Perfection is impossible

But progress is reachable

In this very present moment

A remarkable thing is to be witnessed

Of an extraordinary accomplishment

An inspiring person seen as

Andy Murray is withstanding

Enduring with a fearlessness

That’s courageous and brave

Andy’s heroic in whatever he does

His true test of character is revealed

In every trial and tribulation faced

Like the hope that comes

Just after the storm

Is the artistry of Andy

The mastery of Murray

Curaidh

Chris Chaffee Is A Guest Writer with an impressive tennis record. He’s written for us in the past and has more poems coming. Here’s his bio:

﻿Chris Chaffee played tennis at Fryeburg Academy from 1999 – 2003 and was ranked alternately #1 and #2 in singles. He was named MVP all 4 years and was named All Conference Player for 3 consecutive years. He was ranked #1 Boys 18 and under player in the state of Maine in 2002. Chris went on to play tennis at the University of Southern Maine and won his singles flights in 2005, 2006, and 2007. He was named LEC player of the week in 2004 and 2006. He also contributed to USM winning the Little East Conference Titles in 2005, 2006, and 2007. Chris was the Head Tennis Pro at the Cranmore Fitness Center and Tennis Director at Jackson Tennis Club. For 13 years Chris coached the Fryeburg Academy Varsity Girls tennis team and has been a tennis pro for the New England tennis holidays. He continues to play competitive tennis and hopes to inspire others with his drive and passion for the game. He is a USPTA certified pro who helps run a USTA development program called Advantage Kids Youth Tennis in the Mount Washington Valley







