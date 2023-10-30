Pete Sampras Asks for Prayers for Wife Bridgette in Her Cancer Battle

As a Grand Slam champion, Pete Sampras let his racquet do the talking.

Now, Sampras is asking help from fans—your prayers and positive thoughts for his family—as his wife, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, battles ovarian cancer.

In a statement issued through the ATP, Sampras shared wife Bridgette’s ongoing fight with cancer and asked for prayers.

“As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what’s been going on,” Sampras said. “Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. “Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring. I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about.

“With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. thank you.”

A message from Pete 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZReXGOCUQs — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 29, 2023

Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Sampras and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, a former actress, were wed in 2000. They have two sons, 20-year-old Christian and Ryan, 18.

A former Miss Teen USA winner, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras went on to a successful acting career with roles in Last Action Hero, Billy Madison, Nixon and I Know What you Did Last Summer.

