Andrey Rublev Qualifies For Turin

Russia’s Andrey Rublev celebrates after winning his first round-robin match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals tennis tournament on November 14, 2022 in Turin. Photo credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Andrey Rublev has booked another trip to Turin.

World No. 5 Rublev secured his spot in next month’s ATP Finals in Turin by beating Matteo Arnaldi 7-5, 6-3 to reach the Vienna quarterfinals today.

The 26-year-old Rublev qualified for the prestigious season-ending event for the fourth consecutive year.

He's going to Turin! ⚡️@AndreyRublev97 reaches his 11th quarter-final of the season in Vienna and books his place at the #NittoATPFinals, defeating Arnaldi 7-5 6-3!#erstebankopen pic.twitter.com/YXTxtRtvO8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 26, 2023

Rublev joins 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner as the fifth man to sew up a spot in Turin.

There are still three places left in the eight-man ATP Finals field.