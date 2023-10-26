- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 28, 2023
Andrey Rublev Qualifies For Turin
- Updated: October 26, 2023
Andrey Rublev has booked another trip to Turin.
World No. 5 Rublev secured his spot in next month’s ATP Finals in Turin by beating Matteo Arnaldi 7-5, 6-3 to reach the Vienna quarterfinals today.
The 26-year-old Rublev qualified for the prestigious season-ending event for the fourth consecutive year.
He's going to Turin! ⚡️@AndreyRublev97 reaches his 11th quarter-final of the season in Vienna and books his place at the #NittoATPFinals, defeating Arnaldi 7-5 6-3!#erstebankopen pic.twitter.com/YXTxtRtvO8— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 26, 2023
Rublev joins 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner as the fifth man to sew up a spot in Turin.
There are still three places left in the eight-man ATP Finals field.