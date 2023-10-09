Champions Lead U.S. Squad for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Madison Keys will represent the United States in next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Grand Slam champions and major finalists will lead the U.S. quest for the Billie Jean King Cup.

Madison Keys, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Taylor Townsend will represent the USA in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals set for November 7-12 on indoor hard courts at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

The United States, which is playing for a record-extending 19th Billie Jean King Cup championship boasts four former Grand Slam singles finalists and a deep lineup even without the top two ranked American women: US Open champion Coco Gauff and Montreal champion Jessica Pegula.

The six-day Finals will feature 12 teams drawn into four groups to compete in a round-robin format, with the Group winners advancing to the knockout-style semifinals. The U.S. was drawn into Group A and will play Switzerland (Thursday, November 9, 4 p.m. local time) and the Czech Republic (Friday, November 10, 4 p.m. local time) with hopes of advancing to the semifinals and beyond.

Each tie will be a best-of-three competition with two singles matches and one doubles match. The full field, schedule and ticketing information is available at billiejeankingcup.com.

Keys, 28, is ranked No. 11 in singles and has been ranked as high as No. 7. A 2017 US Open singles finalist, the Rock Island, Ill., native and Orlando resident is 33-13 in singles this year and reached her sixth Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open. This is her eighth Billie Jean King Cup nomination since making her debut in 2014.

Kenin, 24, is ranked No. 30 in singles and is a career-high No. 4. The 2020 Australian Open singles champion and two-time major singles finalist from Pembroke Pines, Fla., has played in four Billie Jean King Cup ties since her first nomination in the 2018 Finals.

Collins, 29, is ranked No. 33 in singles and has also been ranked as high as No. 7. The St. Petersburg, Fla., native reached the finals of the 2022 Australian Open and has a 5-1 record in Billie Jean King Cup singles matches since making her playing debut in 2019.

Stephens, 30, is ranked No. 38 in singles and has been ranked as high as No. 3. The 2017 US Open singles champion and two-time major singles finalist has played in nine Billie Jean King Cup ties since debuting in 2012 and has a 5-1 record in her last six Billie Jean King Cup singles matches.

Townsend, 27, is ranked No. 8 in doubles and No. 77 in singles. She was ranked as high as No. 5 in doubles this summer and reached her second Grand Slam doubles final at the French Open. This is her third Billie Jean King Cup nomination.

The 2023 Finals will mark Rinaldi’s final competition as U.S. captain, before Lindsay Davenport takes over the captaincy in 2024. Rinaldi has led the U.S. to an 11-5 record in ties, including the 2017 championship, the 2018 Finals and the 2021 semifinals.