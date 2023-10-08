Swiatek Sweeps Samsonova in Beijing Final

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek isn’t a neat freak, but continues to turn tournament finals into clean-up time.

Playing pristine tennis, Swiatek swept Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-2, powering to her fifth title of the season in Beijing.

A near-flawless Swiatek did not commit an unforced error in a 70-minute thrashing to capture her 16th career championship. Six of Swiatek’s 16 titles have come at the WTA 1000 level as she surpasses the $21 million career earnings mark with this emphatic title trip.

It’s a milestone moment for Swiatek, who is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014-2015 to win five or more WTA titles in successive seasons.

“I want to congratulate Liudmila no matter what is going on court you’re a great person and that’s the most important thing,” said Swiatek, who will cash a champion’s check of $1.3 million. “Thank you to the fans, I really had an amazing time here. The support, I’m really grateful for it, and it’s always going to be a pleasure to come back here.”

The 22-year-old Pole permitted only one set in six tournament victories scoring her sweet 16th title. Swiatek improves to 16-4 in career finals, while raising her 2023 record to a WTA-best 63-11.

Continuing her quest to regain the world No. 1 ranking, Swiatek narrows the gap on top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka heading into the WTA Finals in Cancun later this month.

The unseeded Samsonova had knocked out three Grand Slam champions—Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Rybakina— in an inspired run to her third final of the year in her Beijing debut.

Facing the speedy Swiatek today, Samsonova simply could not sustain the precision offense required to test the Pole

The second-seeded Swiatek surged through a five-game run to take total command as Samsonova tried hitting faster and flatter, but frequently found the net. Though the Montreal finalist hit 18 winners, 16 more than her opponent, she also scattered 26 errors to none for Swiatek.

Swiatek permitted just three points in her first three service games, building a 3-2 lead.

Samsonova hit herself into trouble, tossing in a pair of double faults to cede the break and a 4-2 lead to Swiatek.

Playing with more spin for more control on her forehand wing, Swiatek backed up the break extending her lead to 5-2 after 28 minutes.

Opening the eighth game with a double fault, Samsonova missed a forehand and hit another double fault to fall into a set point hole.

Comprehensive court coverage and unerring ball striking from Swiatek proved oppressive. Samsonova slapped a flat forehand into net as Swiatek snatched a one-set lead after just 35 minutes.

The reigning Roland Garros champion played ultra-clean tennis: Swiatek did not commit a single unforced error and won five of her second serve points, ending the opening set on a four-game run.

Trying to shorten points, Samsonova committed 14 unforced errors in that opening set trying to hit through the Pole.

Across the net, Swiatek was on cruise control holding at 15 for her fifth straight game to start the second set.

One challenge Samsonova had was trying to create open-court opportunities against the speedy Swiatek.

An even bigger challenge: a smooth Swiatek was not missing much at all, ratcheting up the pressure on Samsonova to try to create something special.

Netting a backhand, Samsonova missed her signature shot—the inside-out forehand—wide to surrender serve at love in the fourth game. Swiatek consolidated at 30 to stamp a 4-1 lead.

Swiatek sealed a sweet 16th title in 70 minutes and now looks ahead to rest and recovery before gearing up for the WTA Finals.