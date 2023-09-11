US Open 20230 Draws and Champions

- US Open Celebrates 50 Years of Equal Pay With Historic Finals
-
- Updated: September 11, 2023
US Open
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 28-September 10, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $65,000,020
US Open Features Showdown for World No. 1
Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz and reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek will try to retain the world No. 1 rankings in New York. Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a 24th Grand Slam crown and fourth US Open championship. World No 2. Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, is chasing her first US Open title and to unseat Swiatek as world No. 1. Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Christopher Eubanks will try to make their mark at their home Slam.
