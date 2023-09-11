Tennis Channel to Broadcast Davis Cup Finals Group Stage September 12-17

Frances Tiafoe leads the United States Davis Cup squad. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Tennis Channel; its free, ad-supported streaming TV channel T2; and subscription-service Tennis Channel Plus will be the exclusive U.S. media home of the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage September 12-17.The six-day event will feature 16 national teams in four European cities, with the chance to be one of the eight that will qualify for the Davis Cup Finals in November. Among them is the United States, which first plays Wednesday, Sept. 13, against Croatia at 9 a.m. ET.The annual “World Cup of Men’s Tennis,” Davis Cup has been played since 1900, with the United States winning the title a record 32 times. Tennis Channel platforms’ daily coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET (www.tennischannel.com/schedule).The 16 nations that have qualified for the Finals Group Stage this week are separated into four groups of four teams each. Competition will take place in Bologna, Italy; Manchester, England; Split, Croatia; and Valencia, Spain.All three of the United States Davis Cup matches this week will begin at 9 a.m. ET. After battling Croatia on September 13, the team will face Netherlands on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Finland on Saturday, Sept. 16. The head-to-head matchups will air on Tennis Channel.The Americans are led by World No. 11 singles star Frances Tiafoe, a fan favorite who reached the US Open singles quarterfinals last week after advancing to the event’s semifinals in 2022. He will be joined by Tommy Paul, who made it to the fourth round of the US Open singles tournament this year. Their teammate Mackenzie McDonald recently posted his best result at an ATP Masters 1000 event, getting to the singles quarterfinal in Toronto last month and achieving a career-high World No. 43 ranking.The U.S. squad is just as strong on the doubles side, with World No. 5 doubles star Rajeev Ram having won his Open Era-record third consecutive US Open crown on Friday. World No. 1 doubles player Austin Krajicek is having a career year as well. After winning his first major doubles championship at Roland Garros (commonly referred to as the French Open), he achieved the top ranking in men’s doubles in June and again this week. At the US Open, Krajicek also marched into the doubles semifinals, where he lost to his Davis Cup teammate Ram.The United States is captained by Bob Bryan who, with his brother Mike, are considered by many to be the greatest doubles team of all time. The Bryans contributed to the championship won by the most recent American team to capture the Davis Cup, in 2017.Every year, Davis Cup competition is essentially an all-star tournament with many of the game’s best tennis players. With Tiafoe, top-ranked men set to compete this week include Holger Rune (Denmark), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) and Alexander Zverev (Germany). Here are the pools for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage:Group A (Bologna, Italy) Group B (Manchester, England)Canada, Chile, Italy, Sweden Australia, Britain, France SwitzerlandGroup C (Valencia, Spain) Group D (Split, Croatia) Czech Rep., Serbia, South Korea, Spain Croatia, Finland, Netherlands, United StatesDavis Cup competition this week will be included with Tennis Channel’s Center Court coverage, which will bring viewers men’s and women’s tennis taking place around the world at the same time.