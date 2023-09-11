Don't Miss
- US Open Celebrates 50 Years of Equal Pay With Historic Finals
- Tennis Channel to Broadcast Davis Cup Finals Group Stage September 12-17
- US Open 20230 Draws and Champions
- 2023 US Open Draws Record Attendance
- Djokovic returns triumphantly to New York with fourth U.S. Open crown
- US Open Tennis Fans Furious @ Spectrum
- Ricky’s pick for the U.S. Open final between Djokovic and Medvedev
- US Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, September 10th, 2023
- Westside Tennis Cub Forest Hills Celebrates Althea Gibson and Lt. Joe Hunt
- US Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, September 9th, 2023
- Ricky’s pick for the U.S. Open final between Sabalenka and Gauff
- Ricky’s pick for the U.S. Open semifinal between Alcaraz and Medvedev
- Tennis Star Gorgeous Gussie Moran’s 100th Heavenly Birthday
- Tennis News • KT TAPE Launches First Mobile App
- US Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, September 8th, 2023
Tennis Channel to Broadcast Davis Cup Finals Group Stage September 12-17
-
- Updated: September 11, 2023
Tennis Channel; its free, ad-supported streaming TV channel T2; and subscription-service Tennis Channel Plus will be the exclusive U.S. media home of the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage September 12-17.
The six-day event will feature 16 national teams in four European cities, with the chance to be one of the eight that will qualify for the Davis Cup Finals in November. Among them is the United States, which first plays Wednesday, Sept. 13, against Croatia at 9 a.m. ET.
The annual “World Cup of Men’s Tennis,” Davis Cup has been played since 1900, with the United States winning the title a record 32 times. Tennis Channel platforms’ daily coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET (www.tennischannel.com/schedule).
The 16 nations that have qualified for the Finals Group Stage this week are separated into four groups of four teams each. Competition will take place in Bologna, Italy; Manchester, England; Split, Croatia; and Valencia, Spain.
All three of the United States Davis Cup matches this week will begin at 9 a.m. ET. After battling Croatia on September 13, the team will face Netherlands on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Finland on Saturday, Sept. 16. The head-to-head matchups will air on Tennis Channel.
The Americans are led by World No. 11 singles star Frances Tiafoe, a fan favorite who reached the US Open singles quarterfinals last week after advancing to the event’s semifinals in 2022. He will be joined by Tommy Paul, who made it to the fourth round of the US Open singles tournament this year. Their teammate Mackenzie McDonald recently posted his best result at an ATP Masters 1000 event, getting to the singles quarterfinal in Toronto last month and achieving a career-high World No. 43 ranking.
The U.S. squad is just as strong on the doubles side, with World No. 5 doubles star Rajeev Ram having won his Open Era-record third consecutive US Open crown on Friday. World No. 1 doubles player Austin Krajicek is having a career year as well. After winning his first major doubles championship at Roland Garros (commonly referred to as the French Open), he achieved the top ranking in men’s doubles in June and again this week. At the US Open, Krajicek also marched into the doubles semifinals, where he lost to his Davis Cup teammate Ram.
The United States is captained by Bob Bryan who, with his brother Mike, are considered by many to be the greatest doubles team of all time. The Bryans contributed to the championship won by the most recent American team to capture the Davis Cup, in 2017.
Every year, Davis Cup competition is essentially an all-star tournament with many of the game’s best tennis players. With Tiafoe, top-ranked men set to compete this week include Holger Rune (Denmark), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) and Alexander Zverev (Germany). Here are the pools for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage:
Group A (Bologna, Italy) Group B (Manchester, England)
Canada, Chile, Italy, Sweden Australia, Britain, France Switzerland
Group C (Valencia, Spain) Group D (Split, Croatia) Czech Rep., Serbia, South Korea, Spain Croatia, Finland, Netherlands, United States
Davis Cup competition this week will be included with Tennis Channel’s Center Court coverage, which will bring viewers men’s and women’s tennis taking place around the world at the same time.
The six-day event will feature 16 national teams in four European cities, with the chance to be one of the eight that will qualify for the Davis Cup Finals in November. Among them is the United States, which first plays Wednesday, Sept. 13, against Croatia at 9 a.m. ET.
The annual “World Cup of Men’s Tennis,” Davis Cup has been played since 1900, with the United States winning the title a record 32 times. Tennis Channel platforms’ daily coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET (www.tennischannel.com/schedule).
The 16 nations that have qualified for the Finals Group Stage this week are separated into four groups of four teams each. Competition will take place in Bologna, Italy; Manchester, England; Split, Croatia; and Valencia, Spain.
All three of the United States Davis Cup matches this week will begin at 9 a.m. ET. After battling Croatia on September 13, the team will face Netherlands on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Finland on Saturday, Sept. 16. The head-to-head matchups will air on Tennis Channel.
The Americans are led by World No. 11 singles star Frances Tiafoe, a fan favorite who reached the US Open singles quarterfinals last week after advancing to the event’s semifinals in 2022. He will be joined by Tommy Paul, who made it to the fourth round of the US Open singles tournament this year. Their teammate Mackenzie McDonald recently posted his best result at an ATP Masters 1000 event, getting to the singles quarterfinal in Toronto last month and achieving a career-high World No. 43 ranking.
The U.S. squad is just as strong on the doubles side, with World No. 5 doubles star Rajeev Ram having won his Open Era-record third consecutive US Open crown on Friday. World No. 1 doubles player Austin Krajicek is having a career year as well. After winning his first major doubles championship at Roland Garros (commonly referred to as the French Open), he achieved the top ranking in men’s doubles in June and again this week. At the US Open, Krajicek also marched into the doubles semifinals, where he lost to his Davis Cup teammate Ram.
The United States is captained by Bob Bryan who, with his brother Mike, are considered by many to be the greatest doubles team of all time. The Bryans contributed to the championship won by the most recent American team to capture the Davis Cup, in 2017.
Every year, Davis Cup competition is essentially an all-star tournament with many of the game’s best tennis players. With Tiafoe, top-ranked men set to compete this week include Holger Rune (Denmark), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) and Alexander Zverev (Germany). Here are the pools for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage:
Group A (Bologna, Italy) Group B (Manchester, England)
Canada, Chile, Italy, Sweden Australia, Britain, France Switzerland
Group C (Valencia, Spain) Group D (Split, Croatia) Czech Rep., Serbia, South Korea, Spain Croatia, Finland, Netherlands, United States
Davis Cup competition this week will be included with Tennis Channel’s Center Court coverage, which will bring viewers men’s and women’s tennis taking place around the world at the same time.
← Previous Story 2023 US Open Draws Record Attendance