2023 US Open Draws Record Attendance

Photo credit: USTA/US Open

Novak Djokovic and festive fans both set US Open records.

The 36-year-old Serbian superstar made Open Era history as the oldest man to win the US Open, defeating Daniil Medvedev to capture his 24th Grand Slam crown matching Margaret Court’s all time record.

Djokovic’s hunt for history and 19-year-old Coco Gauff’s dramatic run to her maiden major championship captivated US Open fans who flocked through the gates at Flushing Meadows.

The 2023 US Open set two- and three-week attendance records and becoming the first Grand Slam to welcome more than 950,000 spectators over a three-week period.

The US Open welcomed 957,387 fans over the 20 days encompassing the Main Draw and Fan Week, a near 8-percent increase over 2022.

The US Open’s 2023 main draw attendance was a US Open record 799,402.

All 25 sessions in Arthur Ashe Stadium sold out for the second year in a row, and both the Men’s (28,804) and Women’s Championship (28,143) sessions were the highest-attended Championship sessions in US Open history.

From our spot in the media seating area the walk-ons for the men’s and women’s finals elicited two of the loudest roars we’ve heard in Ashe Stadium, with the sound amplified by the fact the retractable roof was closed.

Is the US Open eventually targeting a one million attendance mark and is that a positive for the tournament?