It’s A Girl! Serena Gives Birth to Baby Adira River
- Updated: August 22, 2023
Serena Williams is a mom again!
The 23-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to her second daughter baby Adira River Ohanian.
Proud dad Alexis Ohanian posted this beautiful family photo on social media with Serena, new baby girl Adira River and Olympia, the couple’s first daughter, who celebrates her sixth birthday on September 1st.
Serena also earned a new title: GMOAT courtesy of her husband.
Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.— Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023
I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI
“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” Alexis Ohanian posted. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter
“I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”
Congratulations to the joyous Ohanian family on their new baby girl!