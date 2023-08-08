Steve Johnson Earns US Open Wild Card

PHOTO CREDIT: US MENS CLAY COURT CHAMPIONSHIP

Stevie Johnson has secured his spot in Flushing Meadows.

Former world No. 21 Johnson clinched the top spot in the men’s US Open Wild Card Challenge standings, earning a wild card into the main draw of this month’s US Open.

On the women’s side, Kayla Day owns a considerable lead heading into the final week.

The penultimate standings are below (player’s current ranking in parenthesis):

WOMEN

1. Kayla Day (100) — 141

2. Hailey Baptiste (174) — 81

T3. Ashlyn Krueger (123) — 68

T3. Jennifer Brady (584) — 68

5. McCartney Kessler (378) — 62

MEN

1. Steve Johnson (176) — 150

2. Alex Michelsen (137) — 75

3. Tennys Sandgren (201) — 60

4. Aleks Kovacevic (129) — 52

5. Michael Mmoh (104) — 51

Both wild cards will go to the American with the highest cumulative total of ATP or WTA singles ranking points earned from their best three results during their respective windows.

Both the men’s and women’s Challenges will include results from any professional hard-court event at the 25 level and above around the world. Both main draw and qualifying points earned count toward each player’s Challenge total.

Americans who otherwise earn direct entry into the US Open are not eligible.