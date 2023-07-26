Fan Week Returns to US Open During Qualifying

Coco Gauff signs autographs at the 2022 US Open Media Day. Photo credit: Mike Lawrence/USTA

The US Open celebrates tennis with a festival for fans anchored by the free US Open qualifying tournament.

US Open Fan Week, one of the best values in Grand Slam tennis, returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center next month.

It’s a week for fans to watch US Open qualifying—and top stars practicing—at the Flushing Meadows home of the US Open.

The USTA today announced that US Open Fan Week, a predominately free week of activity, will begin with the start of the US Open Qualifying Tournament on August 22 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Each day of Fan Week will be anchored by a signature event that runs the gamut from tennis stars and legends to a food festival and a concert and includes the annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, the largest grassroots tennis event in the world.

Entry to the grounds is free each day of Fan Week, with the US Open Qualifying Tournament taking place from Tuesday, August 22, through Friday, August 25, on the field courts of the US Open.

The 128-draw tournament determines the final 16 men and 16 women competitors to gain entry into the Main Draw of the US Open. The Main Draw begins on Monday, August 28.

Fans can also enjoy featured practices in Grandstand, Louis Armstrong Stadium and Arthur Ashe Stadium. Access is free to the featured practices, and fans can watch how the biggest stars in tennis prepare for a Grand Slam event.

Carlos Alcaraz during the Tennis Plays For Peace event at the 2022 US Open, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Flushing, NY. Photo credit: Mike Lawrence/USTA

To gain entry to Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Ashe Stadium Experience, fans will need to download the free Fan Access Pass – a digital pass that grants special access to fans during US Open Fan Week. Registration is open now at fanpass.usopen.org, with the new ability to download your pass to your mobile wallet for easy access at Fan Week. This year, Fan Access Pass experiences include access to the Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience, access to the Media Day Fan Event on Friday, August 25, VIP seats to a number of events, including Grandstand practices, and Tuesday’s Legends of the Open exhibition.

Also new this year will be an expanded distribution of Wilson youth tennis racquets. Last year, 1,000 free racquets were given to kids on Kids’ Day. This year, to celebrate 45 years of partnership with the US Open, Wilson is donating 10,000 junior racquets to be given away to kids during Fan Week. Adults must register for a Fan Access Pass to pick them up on-site. Check back in August for additional reservation details.

All US Open concessions will be open during Fan Week, as will the majority of the on-site sponsor booths and activities to ensure all those attending US Open Fan Week can enjoy a true US Open experience.

Last year nearly 112,000 fans attended US Open Fan Week, including more than 35,000 in a record-setting Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.

FAN WEEK SIGNATURE EVENTS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023

Event: Legends of the Open presented by Moderna (Free event)

Details: A free-to-attend exhibition match featuring James Blake, Kim Clijsters and Caroline Wozniacki.

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium

Time: 7-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2023

Event: Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief (Ticketed event)

Details: A ticketed exhibition match featuring some of the biggest names in tennis to benefit Ukraine relief.

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Participants: Carlos Alcaraz, Elina Svitolina, Frances Tiafoe, John McEnroe, Chris Eubanks and additional players to be announced.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023

Event: Flavors of the Open (Ticketed event to Benefit USTA Foundation)

Details: Returning for a second year in 2023, “Flavors of the Open” is a chance to experience the US Open’s wide-ranging culinary offerings. Attendees can interact with a record-number of celebrity chefs and food offerings.

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium (Concourse)

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Chef Participants: Alex Guarnaschelli, Josh Capon, David Burke, Pat LaFrieda, Masaharu Morimoto, Kwame Onwuachi, Melba Wilson, James Kent

Player Participants: Bryan Brothers, James Blake, Caroline Wozniacki

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2023

Event: US Open Media Day (Free event)

Details: The game’s biggest stars will participate in US Open Media Day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. For the second straight year, a portion of the event will be completely focused on the fans, with those inside Arthur Ashe Stadium hearing directly from the players (Fans must register for this event via Fan Pass; Visit USOpen.org for more details).

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Time: 12-2 p.m.

Participants: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff, and more to be announced

Event: Sounds of the Open presented by CHASE (Free ticketed event)

Details: A free concert (artist to be announced) on the Fan Week Center Stage as the Qualifying Tournament concludes, turning the South Plaza into an open-air concert venue. LANY, Leon Bridges and DNCE have performed in past years.

Location: South Plaza

Time: 8-9 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26, 2023

Event: Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day (Free event)

Details: The long-running Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, which honors Arthur Ashe’s legacy of instilling the values of humanitarianism, leadership and academic excellence alongside promoting the sport of tennis to young people, will take place on Saturday, August 26, with kids and family activities all throughout the grounds.

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Grounds

Time: 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

DATE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 27, 2023

Event: Open Practice Day (Free event)

Details: Watch players practice as they prepare for the US Open main draws throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.