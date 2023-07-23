Rublev Routs Ruud in Bastad Final for 14th Title

- Ultimate Tennis Showdown Photo Gallery By Rob Stone
- Updated: July 23, 2023
Andrey Rublev continues cleaning up on clay.
Rublev rolled Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-0, in the Bastad final to capture his 14th career championship.
The second-seeded Rublev converted four of eight break points beating Ruud for the fifth time in seven meetings, including winning all four of their clay-court clashes.
Rublev raised his 2023 clay-court record to 18-4.
It’s Rublev’s second title of the season with both coming on red clay.
A resilient Rublev rallied from 1-4 down in the decider repelling a jittery, weary Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 to capture his maiden Masters 1000 championship on the red clay of the Monte-Carlo Country Club last April.
Wimbledon quarterfinalist Rublev has won 12 of his last 14 matches, improving to 39-14.
The top-seeded Ruud fell to 26-14 on the season.