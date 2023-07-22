- Bastad Open Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, July 23, 2023
Rublev Repels Cerundolo, Will Play Ruud in Bastad Final
- Updated: July 22, 2023
Andrey Rublev continues to show finals flair this year.
Rublev dethroned defending champion Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(6), 6-7(7), 6-3 to battle into his fifth final of the season on the red clay of Bastad.
The second-seeded Rublev fired nine aces and saved 10 of 11 break points edging Cerundolo in two hours, 47 minutes. Rublev raised his clay-court record to 17-4 on the season.
Rublev’s five finals are third most on the ATP Tour this season behind world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (seven finals) and Daniil Medvedev (six finals).
Next up for Rublev is top-seeded Casper Ruud.
The two-time Roland Garros finalist Ruud stopped third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-5.
Ruud has not dropped a set en route to the final. Ruud raised his clay-court record to 20-6 in 2023. Nine of his 10 career titles have come on clay.
World No. 7 Rublev is playing for his 14th career championship