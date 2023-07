Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 22, 2023

Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia faces Albert Ramos-Vinolas for a place in the Gstaad final. EPA-EFE/David Guzman







Swiss Open Gstaad

Gstaad, Switzerland

July 17-23, 2023

Prize Money: €562,815

Stan Wawrinka Makes Homecoming at Historic Swiss Open

Home hero Stan Wawrinka returns for the Swiss Open. With one of the most spectacular backdrops of any ATP Tour tournament, the Swiss Open Gstaad is situated in south-western Switzerland, near the border with France. Roger Federer was presented with a cow during a homecoming celebration in 2003 after winning his first Wimbledon title. Federer fell in the final that year to Jiri Novak but won the title in 2004. He made a long-awaited return in 2013 and was again gifted a cow in a special ceremony.

