Bastad Open Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 22, 2023

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy takes on top-seeded Casper Ruud in the Bastad semifinals on Saturday.







Bastad Open

Bastad, Sweden

July 17-23, 2023

Prize Money: €562,815

Ruud, Rublev, Musetti Headline Bastad Field

Two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud heads a deep Bastad field that features Andrey Rublev, Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, the Nordea Open in Bastad was voted by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for 11 consecutive years from 2002-12. With the exception of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held every summer since 1948 and has consistently improved as an event. In 2011, Robin Soderling became the first multiple Swedish titlist since Magnus Norman in 2000.

